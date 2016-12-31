KC Royals: Will a KC Player Hit More Than 36 Home Runs In 2017?

Oct 23, 2015; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas celebrates with catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning in game six of the ALCS at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports The KC Royals rank dead last among major league franchises with respect to their single season home run record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kings of Kauffman.