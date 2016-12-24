KC Royals Sign Jonathan Sanchez And Bobby Parnell
KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore has signed former major-league pitchers Jonathan Sanchez and Bobby Parnell to minor-league deals on Saturday. Merry Christmas to Sanchez and Parnell! The Kansas City Royals are back prospecting for value among players on the comeback trail.
