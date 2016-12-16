Kansas City Royals: Is Salvador Perez Overrated?
Salvador Perez is a great catcher for the Kansas City Royals, but it's tough to know where to begin with this subject. First off, whose rating do we go by? Most player rankings are done for fantasy purposes, or simple fan fare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC