Hillman hopes to apply lessons learne...

Hillman hopes to apply lessons learned in Japan to new job in Korea

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

As he prepares himself to manage a team in South Korean pro ball, Trey Hillman intends to take a slower approach than he did when he first showed up in Japan 14 years ago. Hillman, a longtime minor league manager in the United States, managed the Pacific League's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters for five seasons and led them to two Pacific League pennants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
News KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14) Oct '14 SoonerMike1 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,211 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC