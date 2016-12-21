Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at age 84, just as she and the rest of the world were starting to mourn her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday at 60, days after falling ill on a flight. Fans gathered around Reynolds' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday night to remember mother and daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC