2016 Season in Review: Drew Butera
Backup catcher Drew "Samson" Butera recently agreed to a new two-year deal with the Royals, ensuring that his famous hair flip will continue to induce fan swoons deeper than the Royals in September. As foretold in the Book of Judges , the hirsute hero will return to slay the Royals' enemies with the jawbone of an ass, though it's unclear his feats can be repeated now that he's revealed the secrets of his follicular forte to Lee "Delilah" Judge .
