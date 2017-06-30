With slam, Gardner breaks game wide open

With slam, Gardner breaks game wide open

Brett Gardner said that he "wasn't sure what to expect" when the bleary-eyed Yankees shuffled into the visiting clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Friday afternoon, trying to shake off some low-quality sleep and the sight of rookie Dustin Fowler 's gruesome knee injury the previous night in Chicago. It was a much more preferable sight when Gardner launched his third career grand slam, a towering seventh-inning drive to right field that blew open an eventual over the Astros.

