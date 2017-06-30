Where other notable Astros teams stood on July 4

The Astros, who don't play on Monday, will wake up on this July 4 with a 56-27 record, the best in baseball, and at least a 14-game lead in the American League West. The Astros, who don't play on Monday, will wake up on this July 4 with a 56-27 record, the best in baseball, and at least a 14-game lead in the American Notable: The young Astros had a five-game lead on the Rangers but a loss on the Fourth started a 1-8 stretch that made it a race again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.