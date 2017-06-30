Top prospect Frazier joins the Yankees

Top prospect Frazier joins the Yankees

15 hrs ago

Clint Frazier doubled and had a solo homer in his debut in New York's 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros becoming the first Yankee since 1913 to double and homer in his first major league game. "Very eventful," Frazier said Saturday night in summing up his first game in the bigs.

Chicago, IL

