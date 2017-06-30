The Astros in Historical Perspective

We've just passed the mid point of the 2017 season and by now it is no revelation that the Astros are the best team in baseball. After 81 games they lead the league in wins, runs, OPS and home runs, while having the fewest strike outs.

