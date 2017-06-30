Steals and swats ignite Astros' crazy 8th

With the way Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is swinging the bat lately, outfielder Josh Reddick felt as though it was inevitable that Houston was about to complete its 24th comeback of the season, swiping yet another game in which a loss seemed all but certain. After allowing a grand slam and two more runs to the Yankees, the Astros used a four-run eighth inning to overcome a three-run deficit, taking the second game of the series, With Houston trailing, 6-5, and with two men on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, all Gurriel needed was to a put 100.2-mph fastball from Aroldis Chapman in play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.