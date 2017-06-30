Correa leaves game with injured thumb
Astros All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is listed as day to day after leaving Tuesday's game against the Braves in the fourth inning with left thumb discomfort. Correa appeared to jam his thumb while sliding into home plate and being tagged out by Braves catcher Tyler Flowers .
