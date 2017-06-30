Blue Jays pound out 13 hits to beat A...

Blue Jays pound out 13 hits to beat Astros 7-4 and extend winning streak to three

12 hrs ago

Every Toronto starter picked up at least one hit as the Jays, cellar-dwellers in the AL East, defeated the beasts of the AL West, the Houston Astros, 7-4 at Rogers Centre. The Jays posted 13 hits in all, including three by catcher Russ Martin including a home run.

Chicago, IL

