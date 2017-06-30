Astros' Charlie Morton builds pitch count in third rehab start

In his third rehab start, Astros pitcher Charlie Morton completed 4 1/3 innings and built his pitch count up to 74. After recovering from a lat strain, he is expected to start for the Astros later this week. In his third rehab start, Astros pitcher Charlie Morton completed 4 1/3 innings and built his pitch count up to 74. After recovering from a lat strain, he is expected to start for the Astros later this week.

