Alex Bregman Jake Marisnick, Carlos Correa, Norichika Aoki

Yuli Gurriel finished a triple shy of the cycle, Carlos Correa tied a career-high with four hits and had three RBIs, and the Houston Astros routed the Yankees 8-1 Sunday to send New York to its 14th loss in 19 games. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in a three-run second off Luis Severino as the Astros improved the best record in the major leagues to 56-27.

