Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado among All-Star starters

Aaron Judge , Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado were among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970. Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis , who wasn't even with Chicago when it ended a 108-year title drought last fall.

