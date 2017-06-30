6-foot-7 teen leads Astros international signees
The Astros on Monday agreed to terms on contracts with 26 international free agents, including 12 players from Venezuela, 10 from the Dominican Republic, two from Brazil, one from Mexico and one from the Netherlands. Among signees is the Astros' first class of players from Brazil, including right-handed pitcher Heitor Tokar and Brazil's top hitter, third baseman/outfielder Victor Coutinho.
