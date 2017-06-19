Who's better: The 1998 Astros or the current Astros?

What team was better: The 1998 Astros with Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell or the 2017 Astros with Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer? Browse through the photos above for an in-depth comparison of the current Astros and previous best team in franchise history. What team was better: The 1998 Astros with Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell or the 2017 Astros with Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, The Astros are on pace to win 109 games, which would shatter the franchise's record for the best regular season.

