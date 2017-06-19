Tommy John surgery ends Gustave's season

Astros reliever Jandel Gustave underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday morning in Houston, and is expected to be out until 2018. Gustave pitched in six games this season before being placed on the disabled list April 19 with right forearm tightness.

