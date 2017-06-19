Struggling Astros starter Joe Musgrove demoted to Class AAA

Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia, left, and Jarrod Dyson react after both scored on a wild pitch against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson, right, slides in to home ahead of the tag by Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann to score on a wild pitch in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2017, in Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez looks out of the dugout against the Houston Astros in a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.