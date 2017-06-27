Springer sets club mark with 9th leadoff HR

Springer led off Wednesday's game against the A's by depositing a 95.4-mph fastball from Jesse Hahn several rows deep into the right-field seats for his Major League-high ninth leadoff homer of the season. Springer's nine leadoff homers are a single-season franchise record, surpassing the previous mark of eight set by himself in 2016 and Craig Biggio in 2001.

