Springer keys big 1st inning that leads Astros past A's 8-4
Springer's eighth leadoff homer of the season sparked a five-run first inning and the Astros once again made themselves at home in Oakland with an 8-4 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday night. "We're wowed by him because he's setting such a great tone at the top of the order and doing it with a lot of power," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.
