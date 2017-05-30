Springer, Astros power past Rangers 7-2, win 10th straight
George Springer hit two of Houston's four home runs and the Astros matched their Texas rival for the longest winning streak in the major leagues this season at 10 games, beating the Rangers 7-2 on Sunday. The Astros scored in all four innings pitched by Martin Perez and tied a club record from 1989 with their 10th straight road win.
