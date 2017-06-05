Royals roll past Astros
The Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres celebrates with Lorenzo Cain after a 7-5 win against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres celebrates with Lorenzo Cain after a 7-5 win against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC