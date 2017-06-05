Royals roll past Astros

The Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres celebrates with Lorenzo Cain after a 7-5 win against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres celebrates with Lorenzo Cain after a 7-5 win against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.