Rangersa Darvish expects to make adjustment vs. Astros
WASHINGTON Another series against a World Series contender begins Monday for the Texas Rangers, who will play three games to start the week against the Houston Astros. As was the case to open the month, the Rangers will have their ace on the mound in Game 1. Yu Darvish said that he learned from his June 2 start against the majors' top team in which he issued three runs but lasted only five innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC