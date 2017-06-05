Rangersa Darvish expects to make adju...

Rangersa Darvish expects to make adjustment vs. Astros

13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

WASHINGTON Another series against a World Series contender begins Monday for the Texas Rangers, who will play three games to start the week against the Houston Astros. As was the case to open the month, the Rangers will have their ace on the mound in Game 1. Yu Darvish said that he learned from his June 2 start against the majors' top team in which he issued three runs but lasted only five innings.

