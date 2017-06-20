Odor's 2 homers lift Rangers over Ast...

Odor's 2 homers lift Rangers over Astros 4-2

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor celebrates his solo home run with Elvis Andrus, off Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Houston. less Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor celebrates his solo home run with Elvis Andrus, off Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in ... more Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, celebrates with Jose Altuve after Correa's solo home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,759,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC