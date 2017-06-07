No hangover for Cubs over Kris Bryant draft selection
Tuesday marked the fourth anniversary of the Cubs ' selection of Kris Bryant with the second pick in the 2013 draft. The selection of Bryant, which came after the Houston Astros picked Stanford pitcher Mark Appel , is regarded is one of the biggest steals in draft history as Bryant won the National League rookie of the year and most valuable player awards in his first two seasons, while Appel struggled and was subsequently traded to the Philadelphia Phillies organization.
