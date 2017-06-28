My AL and NL All-Star Teams

The balloting for MLB All-Star teams ends this Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and fans can vote up to five times every 24 hours - up to a total of 35 ballots. The results will be announced on a television special on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, and the game will be played at Marlins Park on July 11. So, who do we think should be on the rosters for each side? We've cut through all the red tape for the final balloting and just made sure we had each team represented by at least one player.

