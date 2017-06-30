MSU baseball team will have makeshift...

MSU baseball team will have makeshift schedule for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

In describing his first season as Mississippi State's baseball coach as a series of "hoops to jump through," Andy Cannizaro and the Bulldogs couldn't escape a series of injuries that started in the fall and continued through the spring. Cannizaro hopes to avoid a similar fate in 2017-18 when MSU will play what he calls a "makeshift kind of home schedule" due to the two-year renovation to Dudy Noble Field-Polk DeMent Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC