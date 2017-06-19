MLB trade rumors: 'The Astros would love to add Mets ace Jacob deGrom'
The Houston Astros are after whatever they can get right now to help their starting rotation and they have their sights set high. The Houston Astros have to add a starting pitcher before the trade deadline.
