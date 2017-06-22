Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision...

Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision as Astros beat A's 5-1

Carlos Correa homered, Mike Fiers struck out five over six innings to win his fourth straight decision, and the majors-best Houston Astros won for the ninth straight time in Oakland, beating the Athletics 5-1. Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. OAKLAND, Calif.

