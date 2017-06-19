McGrath: Astros could challenge wins ...

McGrath: Astros could challenge wins record of 2001 Mariners

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: HeraldNet

Having made a mockery of a race that found them beginning the weekend with a 12.5 game lead in the A.L. West, the Houston Astros appear ready to take on a much more daunting opponent than any they've faced. Owners of an A.L. record 116 victories, the '01 Mariners' place in baseball history - OK, let's be specific: regular-season baseball history - has remained secure to the point no team has come close to challenging it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,394 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC