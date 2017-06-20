McCullers latest Astros pitcher to go on disabled list
The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list with a back problem, another blow to a rotation decimated by injuries. His stint on the DL with discomfort in his lower back is retroactive to June 9. General manager Jeff Luhnow says the team doesn't expect it to lead to a "long absence" for McCullers but didn't specify a specific timetable for his return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC