McCullers latest Astros pitcher to go on disabled list

The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list with a back problem, another blow to a rotation decimated by injuries. His stint on the DL with discomfort in his lower back is retroactive to June 9. General manager Jeff Luhnow says the team doesn't expect it to lead to a "long absence" for McCullers but didn't specify a specific timetable for his return.

