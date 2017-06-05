Maybin propels Angels past Astros in return from DL
About an hour before the Angels' game on Friday night, the team announced that Cameron Maybin would be activated immediately, rather than Saturday, as the plan was earlier the day. In his first game after 10 days on the disabled list because of a strained oblique, Maybin produced a leadoff hitter's dream game: he stole four bases and scored four runs in the Angels' 9-4 victory over the Houston Astros.
