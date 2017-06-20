Leading Off: Price makes 2nd start; McCullers on a roll
David Price makes his second start of the season since coming off the disabled list when the Red Sox face the Orioles at Camden Yards. The 2012 Cy Young Award winner returned from an elbow injury Monday and did not get a decision after allowing three runs and two hits in five innings against the White Sox.
