Leading man: Mookie lifts Sox past Astros

Mookie Betts threw out a runner at the plate in the sixth inning and greeted Astros reliever Will Harris by hitting a first-pitch homer to left field in the eighth to break a tie and send the Red Sox to a 2-1 win in the series opener Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Betts' homer, his 12th of the season, came one inning after Astros catcher Brian McCann tied the game at 1 with a solo homer to right field off Drew Pomeranz , who was immediately pulled after throwing 97 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.

