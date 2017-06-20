Keuchel goes to 9-0, Astros top Rangers 7-1 for 8th straight
Unbeaten lefty Dallas Keuchel earned his major league-leading ninth win, pitching six scoreless innings as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 after a long rain delay Friday night for their eighth straight victory. Carlos Correa and George Springer each hit a three-run homer for the Astros , who have the best record and longest winning streak in the majors.
