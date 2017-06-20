Keuchel goes to 9-0, Astros top Rangers 7-1 for 8th straight

Keuchel earned his major league-leading ninth win in a place where he has struggled in the past, and the Astros won their eighth game in a row with a 7-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in a matchup of aces Friday night. "A lot of unlucky breaks, but I don't really think about anything like that," said Keuchel, who was 1-4 in his previous eight starts at Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.