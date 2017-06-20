Iowa 1B Jake Adams Selected by Housto...

Iowa 1B Jake Adams Selected by Houston Astros in 6th Round

Jake Adams might not have worn an Iowa uniform for long, but he made the most of his junior campaign and has officially been drafted by the Houston Astros. Adams, who transferred to Iowa from Des Moines Area Community College last year, hit .335 and led the nation with 29 home runs in his first year in the Big Ten.

