Iowa 1B Jake Adams Selected by Houston Astros in 6th Round
Jake Adams might not have worn an Iowa uniform for long, but he made the most of his junior campaign and has officially been drafted by the Houston Astros. Adams, who transferred to Iowa from Des Moines Area Community College last year, hit .335 and led the nation with 29 home runs in his first year in the Big Ten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC