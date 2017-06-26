Inbox: Will Astros be in market for a...

Inbox: Will Astros be in market for a starter?

14 hrs ago

With the Astros chugging along with a 13-game lead in the American League West as they near the midpoint of the season, it only stands to reason trade talks will begin heating up. We're a little less than a month away from the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline, and the Astros still figure to be in the market for pitching.

Chicago, IL

