Houston drubs Rangers, 7-1, for eighth straight victory

Unbeaten lefty Dallas Keuchel earned his major league-leading ninth win, pitching six scoreless innings as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 after a long rain delay Friday night for their eighth straight victory. Carlos Correa and George Springer each hit a three-run homer for the Astros , who have the best record and longest winning streak in the majors.

