Houston Astros News: June 13, 2017

On a day that began with Lance McCullers joining Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list and took another downward swerve with a concussion suffered by right fielder Josh Reddick , Monday night concluded with the Astros' fifth loss in their last seven games after an 11-game win streak. Astros right fielder Josh Reddick suffered a concussion when he hit the right field wall on a triple by Joey Gallo in the second inning of Monday's Rangers-Astros game.

