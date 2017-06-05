Houston ace Keuchel won't throw for a...

Houston ace Keuchel won't throw for about a week

11 hrs ago

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel won't begin throwing again for about a week as he recovers from neck discomfort that has landed him on the disabled list for the second time this season. Keuchel was scratched from his start on Wednesday at Kansas City and placed on the 10-day disabled list a day later, a move retroactive to June 5. It's the same problem that put him on the disabled list earlier and caused him to miss one start.

Chicago, IL

