Healy's 1st slam lifts Athletics over...

Healy's 1st slam lifts Athletics over Astros 6-4

15 hrs ago

Ryon Healy's first career grand slam broke a tie in the sixth inning and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. The score was 1-1 when Matt Joyce singled to start the sixth.

