Game #78: A's Drop a Wild One to Houston, 11-8

The big question for the A's going into tonight's game was, "Would Jesse Hahn be able to bounce back against same Astros team that stomped on him less than a week ago?" The answer was a clear "No" as Hahn was once again stomped by the loaded Astros line-up . ***View tonight's lively GameThread here*** Things unraveled quickly for Hahn as Astros lead-off hitter, George Springer began the Astos 17 hit attack with a lead-off homerun.3 hits later, the Astros would plate a second run in the bottom half of the first before Hahn was able to barely escape to see another inning.

