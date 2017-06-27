Game #78: A's Drop a Wild One to Hous...

Game #78: A's Drop a Wild One to Houston, 11-8

3 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The big question for the A's going into tonight's game was, "Would Jesse Hahn be able to bounce back against same Astros team that stomped on him less than a week ago?" The answer was a clear "No" as Hahn was once again stomped by the loaded Astros line-up . ***View tonight's lively GameThread here*** Things unraveled quickly for Hahn as Astros lead-off hitter, George Springer began the Astos 17 hit attack with a lead-off homerun.3 hits later, the Astros would plate a second run in the bottom half of the first before Hahn was able to barely escape to see another inning.

