Game #78: A's Drop a Wild One to Houston, 11-8
The big question for the A's going into tonight's game was, "Would Jesse Hahn be able to bounce back against same Astros team that stomped on him less than a week ago?" The answer was a clear "No" as Hahn was once again stomped by the loaded Astros line-up . ***View tonight's lively GameThread here*** Things unraveled quickly for Hahn as Astros lead-off hitter, George Springer began the Astos 17 hit attack with a lead-off homerun.3 hits later, the Astros would plate a second run in the bottom half of the first before Hahn was able to barely escape to see another inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC