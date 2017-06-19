Game #73: Astros Beat up Hahn, A's
By the time the A's recorded the game's first out, the Astros were at the same time scoring their first run. It was actually a moment of relief for A's fans who hoped Jesse Hahn, who induced two consecutive sacrifice fly-outs that made it 2-0 Houston, had stopped the bleeding long enough to find his control and eventually allow A's bats to get to Houston's young starting pitcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC