Game #72: Astros Quiet A's Bats, 5-1

The A's dropped their 9th consecutive game to the visiting Astros tonight and fell to a season worst 17 1/2 games behind the front running club from Houston. Both of tonight's starting pitchers, the A's, Sean Manaea and the Astros Mike Fiers came into tonight's game pitching well and true to form, the game was a scoreless pitchers duel until top of the 6th inning.

