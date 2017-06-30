Fourth of July Sale: Get MLB.TV for $...

Fourth of July Sale: Get MLB.TV for $20.17

Chicago Cubs

Ready to start the fireworks early? Major League Baseball Advanced Media is having a Fourth of July Sale through Tuesday night that will get you a yearly subscription to MLB.TV Premium or MLB.TV Single Team for only $20.17. Here are 10 more reasons to sign up now at MLB.TV and watch live out-of-market games over the world's longest-running and most successful live streaming sports product: 1. There are more than 1,200 games left in the regular season That's a ton of baseball for basically the cost of your average T-shirt.

Chicago, IL

