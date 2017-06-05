Fiers, Astros embrace 'next man up' m...

Fiers, Astros embrace 'next man up' mantra

17 hrs ago

When they most needed a great start, right-hander Mike Fiers delivered it, allowing one run and two hits in 7 1/3 dominant innings. This is why it was important despite the fact that the Astros are 44-19 and leading the American League West by 12 1/2 games.

