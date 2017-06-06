Challenge to Indians' Chief Wahoo cas...

Challenge to Indians' Chief Wahoo case moves forward in Toronto

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

The Cleveland Indians could be forced to leave Chief Wahoo --- and any reference to "Indians" on their uniforms ---- at home when they next play in Toronto if a pending case brought by an indigenous rights activist prevails. Challenge to Indians' Chief Wahoo case moves forward in Toronto The Cleveland Indians could be forced to leave Chief Wahoo --- and any reference to "Indians" on their uniforms ---- at home when they next play in Toronto if a pending case brought by an indigenous rights activist prevails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC